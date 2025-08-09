8.9.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Garrett McLaughlin scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Forward Madison FC a 2-2 draw against One Knoxville SC at Breese Stevens Field, as Babacar Diene and Sivert Haugli scored for the visitors on either side of halftime.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Draw with One Knoxville SC at Home - Forward Madison FC
- Charlotte Falls to Greenville in Nine-Goal Thriller - Charlotte Independence
- Zakowski's Stoppage-Time Stunner Lifts Triumph in 9-Goal Thriller - Greenville Triumph SC
- Hearts Held to Scoreless Draw by Richmond - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Behind a Strong Defensive Performance, Kickers Leave Portland with a Point - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.