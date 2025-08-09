8.9.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Garrett McLaughlin scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Forward Madison FC a 2-2 draw against One Knoxville SC at Breese Stevens Field, as Babacar Diene and Sivert Haugli scored for the visitors on either side of halftime.







