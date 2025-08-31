8.30.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Expansion side Sporting JAX play spoiler in reigning champs Tampa Bay Sun's first match back at home with a 3-2 victory. Jacksonville's Meg Hughes scored the opener and Ashlyn Puerta bagged a brace for the visitors in their first-ever win. Tampa Bay's Sandrine Mauron and Carlee Giammona each found the back of the net, but their comeback effort fell just short.







