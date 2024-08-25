8.25.2024: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

August 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Mia Corbin's second-half goal earned Carolina Ascent FC a 1-1 draw against Lexington SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium after Sydney Shepherd headed in Lexington's first ever club goal in its USL Super League opener

