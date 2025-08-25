8.24.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Arturo Rodriguez recorded a goal and assist and Rubio Rubín notched a pair of assists as the Charleston Battery took a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC on Sunday evening at Patriots Point as Jeremy Kelly, Cal Jennings and MD Myers also found the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.