8.24.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Arturo Rodriguez recorded a goal and assist and Rubio Rubín notched a pair of assists as the Charleston Battery took a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC on Sunday evening at Patriots Point as Jeremy Kelly, Cal Jennings and MD Myers also found the net for the hosts.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 24, 2025
- Battery Run Rampant in 4-1 Win over Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa - Orange County SC
- Rising Makes Statement in 4-1 Win Over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- NCFC Stretches Unbeaten Streak to Three - North Carolina FC
- San Antonio FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C., 0-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to Phoenix Rising FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Monterey Bay Records Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw with San Antonio FC in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- Lexington SC's Women Open Season with 3-3 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Grind Out 1-0 Win Over Orange County SC at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Battery Run Rampant in 4-1 Win over Loudoun
- Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET
- Battery Run Riot in 3-0 Win over Miami, Goals from Akpunonu, Ycaza, Rodríguez
- Battery Quartet of Akpunonu, Molloy, Rodriguez, Jennings Named to USLC Team of the Week for Week 20
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Charleston vs. Tampa Bay