8.23.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
18-year-old Pierce Rizzo scored in a second consecutive outing while Remi Cabral and Hope Avayevu also struck in the first half as Phoenix Rising FC took a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to break a four-game winless run.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
