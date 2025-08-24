8.23.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

18-year-old Pierce Rizzo scored in a second consecutive outing while Remi Cabral and Hope Avayevu also struck in the first half as Phoenix Rising FC took a 4-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to break a four-game winless run.







