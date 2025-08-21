8.20.2025: Union Omaha vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha records largest victory since winning USL League One Final in November, dismantles Charlotte Independence at Werner Park, 4-1, as Ryan Becher, Mark Bronnik each record first brace of respective professional careers.







