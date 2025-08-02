8.2.2025: Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum, Jansen Wilson and Evan Davila scored second-half goals while Sam Gleadle had a pair of assists as Louisville City FC pulled away for a 4-1 victory against North Carolina FC at Lynn Family Stadium, running the club's home regular season undefeated streak to 18 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2025

