8.2.2025: Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Phillip Goodrum, Jansen Wilson and Evan Davila scored second-half goals while Sam Gleadle had a pair of assists as Louisville City FC pulled away for a 4-1 victory against North Carolina FC at Lynn Family Stadium, running the club's home regular season undefeated streak to 18 games.
