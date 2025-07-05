7.5.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Noah Fuson scored late in the first half to earn Rhode Island FC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC before a sellout crowd of 10,734 fans at Centreville Bank Stadium after Ronaldo Damus had opened the scoring for the visitors with his seventh goal of the season.
Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics
