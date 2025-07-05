7.5.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Noah Fuson scored late in the first half to earn Rhode Island FC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC before a sellout crowd of 10,734 fans at Centreville Bank Stadium after Ronaldo Damus had opened the scoring for the visitors with his seventh goal of the season.







