7.5.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Jack Blake recorded a goal and assist while Aodhan Quinn and Romario Williams also found the net to lead Indy Eleven to a 3-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.







