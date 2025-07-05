7.5.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jack Blake recorded a goal and assist while Aodhan Quinn and Romario Williams also found the net to lead Indy Eleven to a 3-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.
