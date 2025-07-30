7.30.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Mamadou Dieng scored a pair of first-half goals and Michee Ngalina and Kyle Edwards also found the net as Hartford Athletic took a 4-0 victory against New Mexico United at Trinity Health Stadium, with Dieng's two-goal performance his first since last September for the club.
