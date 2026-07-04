7.3.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







The Richmond Kickers and Sarasota Paradise played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the first-ever league meeting between the two sides at City Stadium, a result that ends a four-game losing streak for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

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