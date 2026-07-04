7.3.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
The Richmond Kickers and Sarasota Paradise played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the first-ever league meeting between the two sides at City Stadium, a result that ends a four-game losing streak for the hosts.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026
- Hearts Rally Late for Dramatic 3-2 Win at FC Naples - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Kickers Battle Through Heat, Draw, 0-0, against Sarasota Paradise - Richmond Kickers
- Preview: Charlotte Heads to California for Top Four Matchup with AV Alta - Charlotte Independence
- Midfielder Javier Mariona Joins Corpus Christi FC on Loan from AV Alta FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Richmond Kickers - Sarasota Paradise
- Fort Wayne Football Club Ready for a Big Night of Soccer and July 4th Fun at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC
- Baker's Blast Secures Win for One Knox SC - One Knoxville SC
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Other Recent Sarasota Paradise Stories
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- Paradise Topple Union Omaha with Second-Half Surge
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