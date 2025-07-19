7.19.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Antony Siaha recorded a three-save shutout as Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC played to a scoreless draw at Centreville Bank Stadium, earning both sides a point in the third edition of El Clamico.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.