7.19.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Antony Siaha recorded a three-save shutout as Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC played to a scoreless draw at Centreville Bank Stadium, earning both sides a point in the third edition of El Clamico.
Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Penalty Shootout Against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Stymied by Colorado Springs - Birmingham Legion FC
- Switchbacks Claim Road Victory Against Birmingham Legion FC, 0-1 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity, FC Tulsa Trade Late Goals in Dramatic Home Draw - Louisville City FC
- Roots Earn Cross Country Victory in 2-0 Win at Loudoun United FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC Battle to 0-0 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- Points Slipped Late: Miami FC Settles for 1-1 Draw with Lexington - Miami FC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Fight to Scoreless Draw in Rivalry Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Samuel Shashoua Joins Legion FC on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Fight to Scoreless Draw in Rivalry Battle
- Rivalry Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Hartford Athletic: July 19, 2025
- Limited Tickets Remain for RIFC's Nationally Televised Cross-State Showdown
- Family, Faith and Fútbol
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven