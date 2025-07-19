7.19.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ryan Flood scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout after Triston Henry made a save to open the eighth round to lift Phoenix Rising FC to a 7-6 victory from the spot against El Paso Locomotive FC after Darius Johnson's equalizer with 10 minutes to go saw the sides end in a 2-2 draw at Southwest University Park in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

