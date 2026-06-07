6.6.2026: Union Omaha vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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A goal and two assists from Allen Gavilanes and a second-half brace from substitute Kempes Tekiela gave Union Omaha a 4-2 victory over Fort Wayne FC at Morrison Stadium in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026
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