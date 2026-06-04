6.3.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Azaad Liadi's 14th-minute goal was the difference-maker as Greenville Triumph SC defeated Forward Madison FC 1-0 on Wednesday night in front of 4,252 fans for the inaugural match at Triumph's GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026

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