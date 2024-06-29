6.29.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Wilson Harris scored his 11th goal of the season as Louisville City FC pulled away for a 4-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as Sam Gleadle, Ray Serrano and Tola Showumni also found the net for the Players' Shield Leaders.

