6.29.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Wilson Harris scored his 11th goal of the season as Louisville City FC pulled away for a 4-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as Sam Gleadle, Ray Serrano and Tola Showumni also found the net for the Players' Shield Leaders.
