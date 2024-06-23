6.22.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Phoenix Rising FC and the Charleston Battery each hit the woodwork, but that would be as close as either side came to breaking the deadlock as the rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final ended in a scoreless draw at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
