6.22.2024: One Knoxville vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC extends lead atop table with 2-0 victory against nine-man One Knoxville SC side through USL League One Golden Boot leader Lyam MacKinnon's match-winning assist, stoppage-time goal.

