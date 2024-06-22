6.22.2024: One Knoxville vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC extends lead atop table with 2-0 victory against nine-man One Knoxville SC side through USL League One Golden Boot leader Lyam MacKinnon's match-winning assist, stoppage-time goal.
