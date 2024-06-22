6.22.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC tallies first win against South Georgia Tormenta FC since August 2022 in thrilling 3-2 victory against visiting Ibises through Chevone Marsh's stoppage-time winner.
