6.15.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Lindo Mfeka scored a pair of goals before Jeciel Cedeño added his second goal in as many games as Oakland Roots SC held on for a 3-2 victory against Sacramento Republic FC after Trevor Amann scored twice late for the hosts at Heart Health Park as Roots took its first victory against Sacramento since October 2021, and just its second win against its NorCal rival all-time.

