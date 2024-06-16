6.15.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Lindo Mfeka scored a pair of goals before Jeciel Cedeño added his second goal in as many games as Oakland Roots SC held on for a 3-2 victory against Sacramento Republic FC after Trevor Amann scored twice late for the hosts at Heart Health Park as Roots took its first victory against Sacramento since October 2021, and just its second win against its NorCal rival all-time.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2024
- North Carolina FC Returns Home to Face Monterey Bay FC - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Eastern Conference Champions, 2-0, at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Win Streak Ends After 3-2 Defeat to Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Concede Four in Loss on the Road to Colorado Springs - Orange County SC
- Rivera Strikes Late, Rowdies Down Louisville 3-2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oakland Top NorCal Rivals Away in Sacramento 3-2 - Oakland Roots
- Rivera Strikes Late, Rowdies Down Louisville 3-2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Dominate Orange County, Final Score of 4-2. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Knocks off New Mexico United in Dominant 2-1 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Win Streak Ends After 3-2 Defeat to Oakland Roots SC
- Notes and Quotes: "The Rivalry Games in NorCal Are Intense"
- Danny Vitiello Wins Third Straight Save of the Week Poll
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
- Ricketts Reflects on Finding Balance Between Pro Soccer and Fatherhood