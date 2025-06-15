6.14.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Sacramento Republic FC and San Antonio FC played to a scoreless draw at Heart Health Park as San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sánchez posted a three-save shutout on the road to earn the visitors a point.
