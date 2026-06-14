6.13.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







A picture-perfect header by Bubu Medina in the 73rd minute was the game-winning goal, giving Corpus Christi FC a suspenseful 1-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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