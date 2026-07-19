Sharks Battle Through Delay, Blank Cosmos in Road Draw

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







PATERSON, New Jersey - Corpus Christi FC battled through a lengthy weather delay and produced another solid defensive performance Saturday night, earning a 0-0 draw against the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The Sharks entered the evening looking for their first USL League One road victory and three valuable points to aid their playoff push. Instead, they settled for a point after a match that was suspended for nearly two and a half hours in the 29th minute due to lightning.

Before the weather interruption, Corpus Christi controlled much of the opening half, holding 63 percent possession while outshooting New York 5-1. The Sharks' best opportunity before the break came in the 33rd minute when Jack Keaney's cross found Sam Roscoe inside the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Tristan Stephani was well positioned to collect the header.

When play resumed, the flow of the match shifted as both sides searched to rediscover their rhythm. "It's never ideal that those things happen, but whatever comes our way we are going to deal with it," said Sharks leading scorer Blake Bowen.

The Cosmos found more opportunities after the restart, but James Talbot answered every challenge. The Sharks goalkeeper recorded three saves, including a diving punch to deny Philip Spengler on a dangerous free kick in the 73rd minute, securing his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Corpus Christi nearly stole all three points in second-half stoppage time. Javier Mariona sparked a late counterattack before finding Blake Bowen on the left side of the penalty area, but Stephani produced the save to keep the match scoreless.

The clean sheet marked another strong outing for a Sharks defense that has continued to trend upward in recent weeks, with captain Paddy Langlois crediting the group's collective commitment.

"A clean sheet on the road is always tough," Langlois said. "The communication and trust in each other goes a long way to nullifying their attack. The commitment from the whole team defensively is the difference between conceding and keeping a clean sheet."

Assistant coach Manny Iwabuchi acknowledged the disappointment of not claiming all three points but emphasized the team's focus moving forward.

"It's always nice to get points, and clean sheets are always welcome, but it definitely feels like we left a lot out there," Iwabuchi said. "We can sit here and point the finger at the situation that played out with the weather delays, but both teams had to endure that. As we've shown all season, we're just looking to put our heads down and get back to work for next weekend against Greenville."

Corpus Christi now returns home looking to build on another resilient defensive performance as the Sharks continue their pursuit of a USL League One playoff berth.

Coming Up:

The Sharks travel back home to Cabaniss Athletic Complex on July 25th to host the Greenville Triumph.

Notable:

James Talbot recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season behind his three-save performance.

The road point moves the Sharks to 4-6-7 on the season. Corpus Christi now sits 11th in the standings as of July 18th, three places outside the playoff picture.

Yellow Cards: Abeal (1), Medina (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC NEW YORK COSMOS

9 SHOTS 10

2 SHOTS ON TARGET 3

3 SAVES 2

11 FOULS 12

2 CORNERS WON 3

2 YELLOW CARDS 1

0 RED CARDS 0

Written by Corpus Christi FC Communications Contributor, Nate Martinez







United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2026

Sharks Battle Through Delay, Blank Cosmos in Road Draw - Corpus Christi FC

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