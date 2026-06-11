6.10.2026: Westchester SC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Westchester SC and Fort Wayne FC played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night as Taig Healy's second-half score neutralized Connor McGlynn's highlight-reel overhead kick goal from The Stadium at Memorial Field.
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