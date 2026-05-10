5.9.2026: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Samuel Owusu scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw for Union Omaha against Portland Hearts of Pine at Morrison Stadium after Tyler Huck opened the scoring with his first professional goal and Titus Washington produced a stunning strike in first-half stoppage time for the visitors.ÃÂ
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
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