5.4.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

May 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Hannah Keane scored an early goal and Tampa Bay Sun FC held on to the lead despite playing down a player since the first half to win 1-0 against Dallas Trinity FC at Riverfront Stadium.

