5.4.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
May 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Hannah Keane scored an early goal and Tampa Bay Sun FC held on to the lead despite playing down a player since the first half to win 1-0 against Dallas Trinity FC at Riverfront Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from May 4, 2025
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-0 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Shuts out Lexington SC in High-Stakes Battle, Recording a 2-0 Win - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls 2-0 on the Road to Spokane Zephyr FC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Inspiring Girls' Soccer Celebration Launches Tampa Bay Sun Foundation
- TECO to Power Free Youth Soccer Clinics
- Erika Tymrak to Take Part in Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's Giving Bowl Event
- Hometown Star: 10 Minutes Isn't Enough
- Sun and Gotham FC Face off in Tampa Bay's First-Ever Cross-League Match