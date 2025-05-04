5.4.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Russell Cicerone struck from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half to send Sacramento Republic FC to a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, giving Republic FC its first win in USL Championship play since the opening weekend of the season.

