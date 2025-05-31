5.31.2025: Miami FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Michael Lawrence scored with 13 minutes to go as Miami FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against FC Naples in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Pitbull Stadium to sit on five points through the opening two games of the group stage.
