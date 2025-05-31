5.31.2025: Miami FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Michael Lawrence scored with 13 minutes to go as Miami FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against FC Naples in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Pitbull Stadium to sit on five points through the opening two games of the group stage.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.