5.31.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Ben Zakowski scored a late first-half goal while Gunther Rankenburg posted a five-save shutout as Greenville Triumph SC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, earning Greenville its first win in all competitions since April 5.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
