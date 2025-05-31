5.31.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Ben Zakowski scored a late first-half goal while Gunther Rankenburg posted a five-save shutout as Greenville Triumph SC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, earning Greenville its first win in all competitions since April 5.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League One Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.