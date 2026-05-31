5.30.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Second-half goals from Aboubacar Camara and Jay Tee Kamara led Portland Hearts of Pines to a 2-1ÃÂ comeback victory at Fitzpatrick Stadium after Shavon John-Brown opened the scoring for the visitors, with Hunter Morse making six saves for the hosts. ÃÂ







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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