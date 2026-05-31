5.30.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Second-half goals from Aboubacar Camara and Jay Tee Kamara led Portland Hearts of Pines to a 2-1ÃÂ comeback victory at Fitzpatrick Stadium after Shavon John-Brown opened the scoring for the visitors, with Hunter Morse making six saves for the hosts. ÃÂ
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026
- Hearts Rally Past Spokane Velocity for Thrilling 2-1 Win at Fitzy - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Cosmos Fall 2-1 on the Road against Sarasota Paradise - New York Cosmos
- Chattanooga and Charlotte War in High-Scoring Bout - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Kickers Draw AC Boise 2-2 in Hard Fought Battle at Home - Richmond Kickers
- Corpus Christi FC Falls at Forward Madison FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Know Before You Go: 5/30 vs. FC Naples - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories
- Hearts Rally Past Spokane Velocity for Thrilling 2-1 Win at Fitzy
- Hearts of Pine, NECS Debut Granite Pre-Match Jersey for Survivorship Month
- Hearts of Pine Launches "Maine Soccer Summer" with Three Free Events
- Hearts Find Late Answer in 1-1 Draw with Greenville
- Hearts Find Late Answer in 1-1 Draw with Greenville