5.29.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Strikes from Stephen Annor Gyamfi, Derek Gebhard, and a first professional goal for Claudel N'goubou led Forward Madison FC to a 3-0 win over Corpus Christi FC at the club's league home opener at Breese Stevens Field, extending the visitors' winless start to the season to 10 games.
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