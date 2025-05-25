5.25.2025: Westchester SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC, Richmond Kickers settle for second draw in as many meetings, as visiting Roos answer pair of early Westchester goals from Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. with scores from Darwin Espinal, Matt Bolduc in 2-2 match at The Stadium at Memorial Field.







