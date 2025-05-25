5.25.2025: Texoma FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Texoma FC secures back-to-back victories for first time in club history, as first-year professional Teddy Baker scores first professional goal in seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to help TFC top Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, at Historic Bearcat Stadium







