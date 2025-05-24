5.24.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Elvis Amoh's USL Jägermeister Cup-leading third goal of the tournament lifted Indy Eleven to a 1-0 road victory against One Knoxville SC at Covenant Health Park, helping the USL Championship side remain perfect in Group 3 play. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

00:00:00 - by One Knoxville SC 00:00:10 - by Indy Eleven 00:00:17 - Kick Off by Indy Eleven 00:00:59 - Dribble by Maalique Foster 00:01:09 - Shot by Elvis Amoh 00:01:56 - Shot by James Musa 00:02:29 - Shot by Gio Calixtro 00:02:44 - End Period by One Knoxville SC 00:02:55 - Start Period by One Knoxville SC 00:03:24 - Foul by Jack Blake 00:04:18 - Goal by Elvis Amoh 00:05:03 - GK Save by Reice Charles-Cook 00:05:18 - Shot by Bruno Rendón 00:05:30 - Shot by Aodhan Quinn 00:05:45 - Shot by Nicola Rosamilia 00:06:16 - Shot by Aodhan Quinn 00:06:28 - Pass by James Murphy 00:06:37 - Shot by Elliot Collier 00:06:57 - Foul by Jordan Skelton 00:07:13 - Booking by Jordan Skelton 00:07:28 - Foul by Jordan Skelton 00:07:36 - End Match by Indy Eleven







