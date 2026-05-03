5.2.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Michel Benitez scored the winner in second-half stoppage time as Sacramento Republic FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against Orange County SC at Heart Health Park on Saturday night after OCSC had twice taken the lead in either half.







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