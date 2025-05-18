5.18.2025: Lexington vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Taylor Calheira scored his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot before Lamar Batista scored a late insurance marker as FC Tulsa took a 2-0 victory against Lexington SC to move into third place in the Western Conference standings.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
