5.18.2025: Lexington vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Taylor Calheira scored his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot before Lamar Batista scored a late insurance marker as FC Tulsa took a 2-0 victory against Lexington SC to move into third place in the Western Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 18, 2025

