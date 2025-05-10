5.10.2025: Westchester SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Halftime substitute Souaibou Marou recorded the first hat trick of the 2025 USL League One season to rally the Charlotte Independence past Westchester SC after the home side scored two first-half goals through Conor McGlynn and former Jacks player Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. at The Stadium at Memorial Field.

00:00:00 - by Westchester SC 00:00:13 - by Charlotte Independence 00:00:32 - Kick Off by Charlotte Independence 00:00:45 - Goal by Conor McGlynn 00:01:16 - Shot by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr 00:01:38 - Shot by Luis Álvarez 00:01:51 - Shot by Alfredo Midence 00:02:18 - Shot by Prince Saydee 00:02:31 - Shot by Luis Álvarez 00:02:48 - Penalty Received by Dean Guezen 00:03:53 - Short Goal by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr 00:04:13 - Shot by Alfredo Midence 00:04:26 - End Period by Charlotte Independence 00:04:40 - Shot by Souaibou Marou 00:04:53 - Shot by Alfredo Midence 00:05:06 - Shot by Luis Álvarez 00:05:26 - Short Goal by Souaibou Marou 00:05:44 - Goal by Souaibou Marou 00:06:14 - Booking by Joel Johnson 00:06:51 - Shot by Alfredo Midence 00:07:09 - Goal by Souaibou Marou 00:07:43 - End Match by Charlotte Independence







