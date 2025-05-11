5.10.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Sacramento Republic FC a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven at Heart Health Park, keeping Republic FC undefeated at home this season after Indy took a first-half lead on Elvis Amoh's fourth goal of the season.







