5.10.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Trevor Amann scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Sacramento Republic FC a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven at Heart Health Park, keeping Republic FC undefeated at home this season after Indy took a first-half lead on Elvis Amoh's fourth goal of the season.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2025
- North Carolina FC Digs Deep for Win over Orange County SC - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC Digs Deep for Win over Orange County SC - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC Digs Deep for Win over Orange County SC - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- LSC Falls 5-1 on the Road to Loudoun United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Manage Road Point at FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2 - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC Draws Indy Eleven
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Indy Eleven
- Earthquakes Net Two Early to Knock Republic FC from U.S. Open Cup
- Match Preview: Republic FC at San Jose Earthquakes (U.S. Open Cup)
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Third Team of the Week Selection