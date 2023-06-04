5-1 Loss Ends Glacier Series

June 4, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. The Rocky Mountain Vibes fell to the Glacier Range Riders, 5-1 to give Glacier the series win. Despite tallying the same number of hits, the Vibes offense just never put it together in a game that saw Rocky Mountain drive in its lowest run total of the season.

Kevin Dickey got the start for Rocky Mountain facing off with Tanner Solomon of the Range Riders.

The two starters had fairly opposite days. First, Kevin Dickey struggled out of the gate. A Jackson Raper RBI single started the scoring for Glacier. In the two innings that would follow the Range Riders would tally three more runs before Dickey was pulled from the game with a line of 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.

On the other side of things Tanner Solomon was putting together a fantastic outing. Other than a Carson Maxwell solo home run on the second at bat of the game, Solomon would keep a clean sheet.

Jackson Cunningham would come in for Dickey in the bottom of the fourth and allow one run on a solo shot home run.

After that the scoring screeched to a halt. Marvin Guzman, Matt Swilley and Alexis Cedano would come in and each pitch one scoreless inning for Rocky Mountain.

As for Glacier, Solomon would post a line of 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Andrew Holweger, Ryan Cloude and Justin Coleman would be called on to close things out for the Range Riders.

From the top of the seventh on the Vibes would only tally one hit. That lack of offense buried the Vibes 5-1 for their second straight loss in Glacier.

The Vibes travel back to Colorado Spring tomorrow. The first game back at UC Health Park is Tuesday at 6:35 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.