Solomon's Start, McCabe's Blast Power Range Riders to 5-1 Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Ranger Rider (7-3) continued their best start in franchise history Sunday afternoon, with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-7). Tanner Solomon sizzled in his second start of the year, throwing his final five innings scoreless and picking up the win, while Eddie McCabe and Mason Dinesen both went yard to help the Range Riders pick up the needed runs.

The Vibes got on the board first with a solo shot in just the second at-bat of the game. Solomon responded well, however, with a three-pitch strikeout in the ensuing at-bat, then got his defense out of a jam later that inning after an error. Solomon would pick up his first win of the season, throwing six innings, allowing just six hits, striking out six, walking one, and allowing no more runs after that solo bomb.

His offense had his back in the bottom of the first when Jackson Raper ripped an RBI single into right field that scored Gabe Howell. In the second, it was Dinesen keeping the inning alive legging out a two-out infield single. When he got to second, Crews Taylor reached on an error and Dinesen scored in a heads-up baserunning situation.

Glacier tacked on their final insurance runs via the long ball. First, McCabe stepped up with one on in the bottom of the third and slapped a bomb 386 feet over near the scoreboard in left. McCabe has not appeared in the starting lineup since the opening series on the road, so that was just his second at-bat at Glacier Bank Park this homestand.

One inning later, Dinesen saw the first pitch from a new Rocky Mountain pitcher and cooked it 400+ feet over the wall in center field to put the Range Riders up 5-1, the margin they would later win by.

Once Solomon's day was done, the bullpen picked up where he left off. Drew Holweger dealt the seventh scoreless, Ryan Cloude fired the eighth without a run, and Justin Coleman was spicy as usual in the bottom of the ninth, sending down the Vibes in order, and finishing with a strikeout looking.

The Range Riders get Monday off before starting a nine-game Montana road trip on Tuesday. Game one of six against the Billings Mustangs (3-9) is slated to start at 6:35 PM on June 6th. You can watch it live at FloSports.com or listen to Voice of the Range Riders, Scot Gladstone, on the call on 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, or SAM1240.com.

