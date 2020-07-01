4th Annual National Anthem Contest
July 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
The Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their 4th Annual National Anthem Contest through the month of July. With the covid-19, we aren't able to do the contest at a location.
This year we ask those who are interested in trying out to perform the National Anthem at a Carolina Thunderbirds to submit a video.
We are looking for singers, performers; those who play guitar, violin, or any musical instrument.
Please submit a video of you performing the National Anthem to Kaitlyn at [email protected]
A panel of judges will narrow it down to our 15 lucky contestants who will have the chance to perform at a Carolina Thunderbirds game.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2020
- Tippin Signs with Prowlers - Port Huron Prowlers
- 4th Annual National Anthem Contest - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.