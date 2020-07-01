Tippin Signs with Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the signing of long time FPHL veteran Chase Tippin for the 2020-21 season.

Known for being an enforcer, Tippin has accumulated 478 Penalty minutes in 177 FPHL contests, 10th most in the history of the FPHL. Tippin became a Watertown fan favorite. His FPHL career began with the 1000 Islands Privateers and the Watertown Privateers where he played from 2010-2014. He then moved on to the WOAA playing with the Durham Thundercats and the Shallow Lake Crushers where he registered two goals, one assist and 50 PIM in 14 games. Tippin returned to the Fed during the 2017-2018 season as a member of the Northern Federals where he played in three games. He spent last season with the Watertown Wolves appearing in 25 games, recording 127 PIM.

Prowlers assistant general manager/coach Matt Graham skated alongside Tippin for the Privateers during the 2013-2014 season. Graham knows how much of an impact Tippin can have with the Prowlers after playing with him.

"It's great to be playing with Tippin again. I'd sure rather be playing with him than against him," Graham said. "He's a guy that is scary to play against and you know he is always going to stand up for his teammates. He'll add an element of toughness to what is already a very skilled line up."

The Collingwood, Ontario native has five goals and eight assists in his FPHL career. Tippen played two games with the Richmond Renegades of the SPHL during the 2008-2009 season and has also played in the AAHL.

