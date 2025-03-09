3.9.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Five different players got on the scoresheet in Dallas Trinity FC's 6-0 route against Brooklyn FC, handing the No. 1 team its first loss since October to end its eight-match unbeaten streak.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.