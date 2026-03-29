3.28.2026: FC Naples vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
Stephen Annor Gyamfi headed home a corner from Roman Torres in the 20th minute to give Forward Madison FC a 1-0 win over top-of-the-table FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning the Flamingos their first win over Naples in series history.
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