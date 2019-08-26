3-1 Setback Drops Pirates to Second

The Bristol Pirates dropped into second place in the Appalachian League West Division on Monday night with a 3-1 loss in the series opener against the Danville Braves.

The Kingsport Mets moved into first place with the Pirates' loss, as Bristol sits 1/2 game behind the Mets and 1/2 game ahead of the third-place Johnson City Cardinals with two games left in the season.

The Braves took the lead in the first inning on a two-out home run by right fielder Brandon Parker, but an RBI groundout in the bottom of the inning by first baseman Matt Morrow would tie the game at 1-1. It would remain a tie game until the sixth inning when the Braves scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. An RBI single by first baseman Mason Berne put Danville ahead 3-1, and the Pirates were held scoreless over the final three innings to drop the series opener.

Santiago Florez took the loss for Bristol, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings. C.J. Dandeneau threw a career-high 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing only two hits and no runs while striking out three.

Right fielder Daniel Rivero and second baseman Josh Bissonette led the Pirates at the plate as they each went 2-for-4 with Rivero's double the only extra-base hit of the evening for Bristol. Morrow finished 0-for-4 with one RBI, while left fielder Jake Snider was 0-for-2 with walk and a run scored.

The Pirates (33-32) will try to even up the series on Tuesday night when Luis Ortiz takes the mound for Bristol. In his last start, Ortiz allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings against Pulaski.

