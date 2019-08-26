Madison Santos Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

August 26, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





CHAPEL HILL, NC- The Appalachian League announced today that Minor League Baseball selected Pulaski Yankees outfielder Madison Santos as Player of the Week and Greeneville Reds right-handed pitcher Randy Wynne as Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of August 19-August 25.

Santos, 19, earned Player of the Week Honors after an impressive six-game stretch. He batted .381, with six extra-base hits, and 7 RBI over 21 at-bats. Santos was signed by the New York Yankees in 2018. He spent last season with the Dominican Summer League Yankees, before joining the Pulaski Yankees this season.

Wynne, 26, earned Pitcher of the Week honors after a dominant 16 innings pitched over two starts last week. Wynne recorded 1 win, allowed just 9 hits and 3 earned runs over 16 innings, and struck out 25 batters. Wynne was signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 following a stint with Independent Frontier League team, the Evansville Otters.

Former Appalachian League Players Receiving MiLB POTW Honors:

International League

Pitcher: Corey Oswalt (Kingsport 2012, 13), Syracuse (NYM) (2-0, 1.42 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 12 2/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Eastern League

Pitcher: Rony Garcia (Pulaski 2017), Trenton (NYY) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 4 BB, 14 K)

