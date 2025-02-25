2025 Promo Schedule Part II
February 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced Part Two of their 2025 Promotional Schedule, including a helicopter candy drop and two firework shows.
JUNE
June 6th - Blink 301 Night; A Celebration of 30 years of Warped Tour; Firework Friday
June 7th - Carnival Night & Scout Night; Bucket hat giveaway presented by Washington Goes Purple
June 8th - Pure Imagination Day and Cancer Awareness Night; Post game helicopter candy drop; HersheyPark kids ticket giveaway (1000, 12 & under)
June 20th - 80's Night; Fireworks presented by local Episcopal Churches (St. Thomas - Hancock, St. Andrews - Clear Spring, St. Paul's - Sharpsburg, St. Luke's - Brownsville, St. Mark's - Lappans, St. Anne's - Smithsburg, St. John's - Hagerstown, St. James - Montgomery)
June 21st - Hagerstone Night; Celebrate country music at the Hagerstone Boxcars ranch; Straw hat giveaway presented by Hub City Brewery
June 22nd - Sunday Funday; Kids run the bases; Pregame catch; Autograph sessions
*All promotions subject to change
