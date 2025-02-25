2025 Promo Schedule Part II

February 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced Part Two of their 2025 Promotional Schedule, including a helicopter candy drop and two firework shows.

Weekly Promos can be found here.

April/May Promos can be found here.

JUNE

June 6th - Blink 301 Night; A Celebration of 30 years of Warped Tour; Firework Friday

June 7th - Carnival Night & Scout Night; Bucket hat giveaway presented by Washington Goes Purple

June 8th - Pure Imagination Day and Cancer Awareness Night; Post game helicopter candy drop; HersheyPark kids ticket giveaway (1000, 12 & under)

June 20th - 80's Night; Fireworks presented by local Episcopal Churches (St. Thomas - Hancock, St. Andrews - Clear Spring, St. Paul's - Sharpsburg, St. Luke's - Brownsville, St. Mark's - Lappans, St. Anne's - Smithsburg, St. John's - Hagerstown, St. James - Montgomery)

June 21st - Hagerstone Night; Celebrate country music at the Hagerstone Boxcars ranch; Straw hat giveaway presented by Hub City Brewery

June 22nd - Sunday Funday; Kids run the bases; Pregame catch; Autograph sessions

*All promotions subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.