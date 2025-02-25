Shoreham-Wading River Standout Tyler Osik Rejoins Flock

February 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher Tyler Osik. He begins his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"We are happy to welcome Tyler back to the team," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "It's always exciting to have ballplayers from Long Island get the chance to play for their hometown team."

The Port Jefferson native spent the first four seasons of his professional career (2019, 2021-23) in the Chicago White Sox organization, peaking at the Double-A level. In 205 games during that span, he batted .269 with 18 homers, 109 RBIs, 106 runs, 196 hits, 47 doubles, four triples, 81 walks and a .775 OPS. Prior to his professional career, the backstop played at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Long Island where he won the Suffolk County Class-A championship in 2012. Osik, the son of 10-year MLB veteran Keith Osik, was originally selected by the White Sox in the 27th round of the 2019 amateur draft from the University of Central Florida.

Osik joined the Ducks late during the 2024 season and played in 12 games. He totaled eight hits, one RBI, one run and four walks at the plate, and he did not commit an error in the field, spending time at catcher, first base and left field. The 28-year-old began the season with the Quebec Capitales of the Frontier League. In 33 games, he compiled a .318 batting average with one home run, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, 41 hits, nine doubles, nine walks and a .782 OPS.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

