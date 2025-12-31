2025 NWSL Championship: How Gotham FC Became Champions Once More
Published on December 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Relentless pressure. Locked-in defending. Every inch earned.
Roll the tape on the 2025 NWSL Championship before we turn the page to 2026
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Melanie Barcenas to New Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- URFC Announces Signing of Utah Native Courtney Brown - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Signs Defender Lucia Di Guglielmo - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- RWJBarnabas Health Extends Healthcare Partnership with NWSL Champion Gotham FC
- FIFA Unveils Ticket Details for 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup
- Venues Announced for 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup
- Two-Time NWSL Champion Purce Inks New Deal with Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Signs Butler Standout Talia Sommer