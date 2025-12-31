2025 NWSL Championship: How Gotham FC Became Champions Once More

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Relentless pressure. Locked-in defending. Every inch earned.

Roll the tape on the 2025 NWSL Championship before we turn the page to 2026







