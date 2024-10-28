2025 Game Times Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Minor League Baseball has released the game times for the TinCaps' 2025 regular season schedule, with Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for Friday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate). The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates - 28 of which feature postgame fireworks.

Group outings are on sale now, with a variety of options for family or company picnics, parties, fundraisers, and more. Click here for the 2025 TinCaps Hospitality Guide or call 260-482-6400 for additional information.

Season ticket packages for 2025 are available as well. New for 2025, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half season, a full season, and even more customization.

Looking ahead, single game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale Tuesday, November 19. Fans who purchase tickets at Parkview Field that evening will receive free admission to Parkview Field's Holiday Lightspresented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The brand new Holiday Lights walk-thru event will run from November 14 - January 4, with more than 1 million lights and displays choreographed to holiday music, plus more, like a train ride and nightly appearance by Johnny Claus.

Like in recent seasons, Tuesday and Wednesday evening home games during the school year will begin at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and Friday night games continue to start at 7:05 p.m. Saturday games in April are at 1:05 p.m. and then 6:35 p.m. once the calendar turns to May. Sundays are also at 1:05 p.m. with the exception of Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when the team will play at night with fireworks. Wednesday, July 9marks the lone midweek matinee at 12:05 p.m.

As has been the case in MiLB since 2021, most series are six-game sets from Tuesday-Sunday. Next year the 'Caps will be home for Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25), Father's Day (June 15), Thursday, July 3, and Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 29-31).

More promotions will be announced later.

The 'Caps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are coming off a 2024 season in which the team earned Minor League Baseball's prestigious CommUNITY Champion Award for outstanding commitment to charitable service, support, and leadership.

